Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ARI traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 71,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,895. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

