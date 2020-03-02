Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan Sells 400,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $16,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of APO traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.