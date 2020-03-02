Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $4,010,134.83 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 97,357 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $4,010,134.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APO stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $43.39. 3,216,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,647. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 266.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,432 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.