Apollon (XAP) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 38.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Apollon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $3,932.00 and $6.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055465 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

