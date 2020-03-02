AppCoins 1-Day Volume Tops $384,701.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. AppCoins has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $384,701.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.02837466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00223078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00134923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

