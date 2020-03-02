Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Connable Office Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.41.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $273.36 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

