Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Intrust Bank NA’s 3rd Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day moving average is $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

