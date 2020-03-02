Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $17.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,865,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,754,732. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.35. The company has a market cap of $1,276.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

