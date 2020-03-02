Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $17.03 on Monday, reaching $290.39. 6,827,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,754,732. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day moving average is $262.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

