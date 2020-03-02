Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

