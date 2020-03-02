Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Buy Rating at Cascend Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cascend Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $375.00. Cascend Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.80.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $15.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.10. 52,883,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,754,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.35. The company has a market cap of $1,276.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,004,737,000 after buying an additional 153,413 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.