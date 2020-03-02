APR Coin (APR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $57,494.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,498,976 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

