Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Price Target Lowered to at Piper Sandler

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 312.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 479,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 406,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 11,751.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 393,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 390,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 236,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

