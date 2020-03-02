Aragon (ANT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $431,349.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00015064 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC and IDEX. Aragon has a market cap of $43.65 million and $431,349.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, GOPAX, Liqui, AirSwap and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

