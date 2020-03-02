Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of ADM opened at $37.65 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

