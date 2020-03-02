Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Sells $1,000,647.81 in Stock

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $29.95. 7,324,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Arconic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 147.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Arconic by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

