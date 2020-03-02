Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti increased their price objective on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:ACA opened at $42.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Arcosa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

