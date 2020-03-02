Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 157,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.90.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,649 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,023.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 168,556 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.