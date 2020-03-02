Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to announce sales of $39.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $35.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $163.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.91 million to $171.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.79 million to $172.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $5.50 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 135.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

