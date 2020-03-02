Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $49.77 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $49.77 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008226 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

