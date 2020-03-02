Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.97) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.64. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 49.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 215,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 208,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

