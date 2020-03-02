Arepacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $47,482.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055484 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,927,546 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

