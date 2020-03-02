Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) & Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Financial Contrast

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Ares Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Dragon Victory International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ares Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Capital has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragon Victory International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Capital and Dragon Victory International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $1.53 billion 4.85 $793.00 million $1.89 9.10 Dragon Victory International $2.76 million 4.80 -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ares Capital and Dragon Victory International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Ares Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Capital is more favorable than Dragon Victory International.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital and Dragon Victory International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 51.90% 10.89% 5.63% Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ares Capital beats Dragon Victory International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also operates auto-parts service operation that serves auto-repair shops seeking and transacting with auto-parts suppliers. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

