Argentum (ARG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

