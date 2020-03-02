Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $122.07 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.63. Ariadne Australia has a 52 week low of A$0.59 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of A$0.67 ($0.47).

About Ariadne Australia

Ariadne Australia Limited engages in the car park infrastructure operation and management activities in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Investments, Car Parking, and Property segments. It operates a 595 bay car park situated in the Queens Plaza retail center in the Brisbane CBD; and a car park comprising 299 bays located at Tank Street, west of the CBD.

