Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARDS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDS opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

