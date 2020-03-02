Ariel King Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Eagle Nickel Limited (ASX:PM1) Stock

Eagle Nickel Limited (ASX:PM1) insider Ariel King purchased 1,000,000 shares of Eagle Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,056.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. Eagle Nickel Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.02.

About Eagle Nickel

Pure Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration and development of battery metals in Australia. The company primarily explores for manganese, lithium, and tantalum metals. It holds 100% interest in the Battery Hub manganese and Lake Blanche projects, as well as 80% interests in the Morrissey Hill project located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

