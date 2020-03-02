Arion Achieves Market Cap of $25,485.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $25,485.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.02908142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00225145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00137026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,005,707 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

