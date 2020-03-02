Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $21.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

