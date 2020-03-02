Ark Trading Down 14.1% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Ark has a market capitalization of $25.27 million and approximately $626,668.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,825,670 coins and its circulating supply is 118,511,408 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Binance, COSS, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin, Cryptomate and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

