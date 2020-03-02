Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,097 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,286,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,551 shares of company stock worth $12,965,939 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.