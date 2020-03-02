ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

