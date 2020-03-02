Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.47.

TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 536,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.36 and a 1-year high of C$12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.12.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

