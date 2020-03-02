Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AX.UN. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.47.

TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.37. 536,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.36 and a one year high of C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

