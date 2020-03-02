Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.41. 563,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$10.36 and a 52-week high of C$12.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.12.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

