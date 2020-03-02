Aryacoin Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $481,211.00 and $28,224.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,376,190 coins and its circulating supply is 118,076,202 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

