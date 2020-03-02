Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,030 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 348,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,315,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

