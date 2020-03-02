Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,675 ($35.19).

LON AHT opened at GBX 2,356 ($30.99) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,579.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,360.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

