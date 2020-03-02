Asian Fintech (AFIN) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $30,959.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

