Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Raised by Torray LLC

Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZPN traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,241. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.25 and a twelve month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

