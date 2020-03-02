Assetmark Inc. Acquires 11,103 Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.85% of Principal Edge Active Income ETF worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

YLD stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

