Assetmark Inc. Acquires 13,304 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.27% of Moelis & Co worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

NYSE MC opened at $31.96 on Monday. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.08%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $231,793.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,056.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.