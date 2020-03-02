Assetmark Inc. Acquires 19,172 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Centerstate Bank worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $255,290 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

