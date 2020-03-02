Assetmark Inc. Acquires 40,063 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1,297.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 182,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 75,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

ETR opened at $116.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $119.45. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

