Assetmark Inc. Acquires 4,583 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

