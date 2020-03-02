Assetmark Inc. Acquires 52,984 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,984 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Two Harbors Investment worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,553.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWO opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

