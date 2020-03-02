Assetmark Inc. Acquires 7,360 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,657,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 776.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period.

USIG stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.76 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1558 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

