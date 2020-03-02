Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.08.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

