Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2,415.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 492.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 789,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 656,451 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,849,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 731,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 101,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.