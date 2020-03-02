Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,664,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 238,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $58.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.